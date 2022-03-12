FLORENCE — On February 21, 2022. Donna Dunn transitioned from her earthly home to a heavenly mansion where she now resides with her Lord and Savior. She was born on April 22, 1953 to J.S. and Catherine(Barnett) Dunn and grew up with three siblings on the family farm in western Lauderdale County. She joined Mt. Zion AME Church(the family church) and was active with the youth groups. As an elementary student, she attended Mt. Zion School, then graduated from Central High School and earned a B.S. degree from the University of North Alabama (UNA) in 1976.
Following her college graduation, Donna migrated to Lima, Ohio where she began her career in education. She then moved to Cincinnati and worked with adult learners helping them to earn GED diplomas and other life skills. She retired after 15+ years of service of teaching prisoners from the Warren County Correctional Center in Warren, Ohio. In 2020, Donna returned to her hometown of Florence to enjoy retirement.
A very private person, Donna enjoyed reading, growing plants and taking short trips. She loved her family and supported them however she could. She was greatly loved and will be forever missed by all but especially by her remaining sister, Bunnie.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Edna Earl Rice; and brother, Billy Dunn; as well as by several aunts; uncles; nieces and nephews.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Bernice aka Bunnie; aunt, Yvonna Jackson of Lima, Ohio; seven nieces and nephews; numerous great nieces and nephews; three brothers and devoted cousins- the Herefords in Huntsville, the Dunns in Ohio and Alabama, and the Smiths in Florence. Additionally, she will be missed and remembered by her friends and those who loved and knew her. May her soul rest in peace.
