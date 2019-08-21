ROGERSVILLE
Donna Faye Green Ellison, 69, of Rogersville, died Monday August 19, 2019 at her residence. She was born and raised in Center Point, Alabama where she attended Hilldale Baptist Church and was a graduate of Jefferson State Community College. She taught Special Education at Clements High School. She was formerly a member of Rogersville United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and was a highly regarded Preacher’s Wife for 37 years.
Visitation for Donna will be Thursday, August 22nd from 11-12:30 at Rogersville United Methodist Church, with funeral service following with Robert Lancaster and Bill Barlow officiating. Burial will be held in Oliver Bedingfield Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Courtney Ellison, Michael Gordon, Jason Burroughs, Quinton Ingram, Robert Graves, Danny Stutts and Henry Pagette.
Mrs. Ellison was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Zelda Green and brother, Jerry Green. She is survived by her loving husband, Frank Ellison; children, Lee (Michael) Gordon and Courtney Ellison; grandchildren, Michaela Grace and Abigail Lee Gordon and Charles Porter Ellison; brother, Millard Green (Linda); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Alacare Hospice for their love and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Rogersville United Methodist Church.
