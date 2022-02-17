LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Donna Faye Rittenberry, 64, died February 15, 2022. Graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Shady Grove Cemetery in Ethridge, TN with Neal Funeral Home directing.

