FLORENCE — Donna Gail Wilkerson, 65, died October 23, 2021. Visitation will be today from 12 to 2 p.m. at Underwood Baptist Church. The service will follow at 2 p.m. Entombment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

