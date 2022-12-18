FIVE POINTS, TN — Donna Gail Gillespie, 61, died December 6, 2022. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 18, 2022, 5-8 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held Monday, at 1p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Freeman Blooming Grove Cemetery. She attended Ramah Baptist Church.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Libya militia held Lockerbie suspect before handover to US
- Lotteries for Dec. 18
- Sports on TV, Radio: Dec. 18-19, 2022
- Saturday's prep roundup: Little's season high keeps Hornets buzzing
- Father pleads in death of 3-year-old
- 14 Shoals churches opt to leave the United Methodists
- Couple spreads holiday cheer along Main Street in Tuscumbia
- Fencing of Pine Street bridge proposed
Most Read
Articles
- "Hoax" leaves students, parents shaken
- 1 application submitted for Muscle Shoals city clerk's position
- Florence mother and daughter try to win "some serious dough" on baking show
- Quin Ivy remembered as unique, cool individual
- Longtime Sheffield judge and city clerk are retiring
- Officials: No 'panic' during hoax
- Parole denied for 2 serving for murder
- Casey White's capital murder trial postponed
- Fire chief's job to be posted within days
- FBI joins probe into hoax calls
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Column | More support needed for athletics from UNA administration (3)
- Shoals pastors claim festival promotes paganism (2)
- Twin donates kidney to her sister (1)
- Offended by pastor's complaint (1)
- Love your neighbor as yourself (1)
- US future is greatly diminished (1)
- UNA should not replace Leo (1)
- Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up (1)
- Statistics point to 5 dangerous intersections in Florence (1)
- Boston Herald: Musk’s Trump move gives power to the people (1)
- Retail season should be a success (1)
- Trump rages against Twitter's election 'deception' (1)
Commented