FIVE POINTS, TN — Donna Gail Gillespie, 61, died December 6, 2022. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 18, 2022, 5-8 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held Monday, at 1p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Freeman Blooming Grove Cemetery. She attended Ramah Baptist Church.

