FLORENCE — Donna Gail Hayes, 70, of Florence, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Donna Gail was a 1970 graduate of Rogers High School and a member of Mars Hill Church of Christ.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Asian stocks mixed ahead of US job market update
- Pottery class provides mental health break
- State lawmakers approve harsher penalties for fentanyl
- Grant to fund Pine St. bridge repairs
- Board denies parole for murderer
- 'Just complete shock': UNA receiver Heptinstall goes from walk-on to scholarship
- Tuscumbia police probe Wednesday night shooting
- Bill to create new circuit judge seats advances
Most Read
Articles
- Authorities shoot, kill standoff suspect
- 1 dead, 6 injured in head-on collision
- 1-year-old dies hours after Greenhill crash
- Teen injured in Alabama Highway 101 crash
- Business owner complains of street racing on Woodward Ave.
- Suspect shot, killed in standoff
- Florence man dies after motorcycle crash
- Agents find meth, pot, pills in Cherokee camper
- Police: Chase suspect ran traffic light
- Dual-brand hotel coming to Florence
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Authorities shoot, kill standoff suspect
- 1 dead, 6 injured in head-on collision
- Florence man accused of strangling woman with seat belt
- Lauderdale investigators conducting homicide investigation
- 1-year-old dies hours after Greenhill crash
- Emma Nanette 'Nan' Wade
- Teen injured in Alabama Highway 101 crash
- Open wings: For Kellogg, Covenant quickly became new home
- Business owner complains of street racing on Woodward Ave.
- John L. Dupree
Images
Videos
Commented
- You Said It (1)
- Florence man accused of strangling woman with seat belt (1)
- Did you participate in a NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket challenge this year? (1)
- Officials: School lunch changes will limit choices (1)
- Teacher accused of abusing an autistic student (1)
- Tuberville wrong about oil reserves (1)
- Trustees stress pedestrian safety (1)
- School bus crash injures 4 in Colbert County (1)
- UNA Trustees approve housing, dining increases (1)
Commented