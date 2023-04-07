F.4.7.23 Donna Hayes.jpg

FLORENCE — Donna Gail Hayes, 70, of Florence, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Donna Gail was a 1970 graduate of Rogers High School and a member of Mars Hill Church of Christ.

