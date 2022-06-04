FLORENCE — Donna Marie Hale Young, 64, passed away May 31, 2022 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Donna graduated from Central High School, Class of 1975 and then attended the University of North Alabama, earning a Bachelor Degree, Class of 1979.
September 4, 2022, would have marked 40 years of marriage to her beloved husband, Larry Young.
Donna is preceded in death by husband, Larry Young, her father, William Turner Hale, her mother, Lena Clara McFall Hale, her brother, Glen Hale, and her Grandson, Ryan Daniel Young.
Donna is survived by her son Derrill (Felicia) Young, grandchildren, Marley Young and Mikey Golliver, and brother Jeffrey Hale.
A service in remembrance of Donna, will be held Monday, June 6, 2022, at Greenview Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., with graveside prayer following the service.
Pallbearers are Jeffery Hale, Mikey Golliver, Ken Myrick, Travis Rushing, Ed Willis, Dennis Warren, Brian Cohoon, and Mike Kennedy. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Trousdale, Ricky Smith, and Phillip Clemons.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask for donations to be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and/or the Pleasant Hill Church Building Fund.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
