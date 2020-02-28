LEXINGTON — Donna Jo Holt Corum, 53, of Lexington, AL passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was a graduate of Clements High School and Calhoun Community College.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Elkins East Chapel. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Chrystal Dawn Clement Corum; father, Clifton Pylant, Jr.; brother, Glendul Louis Pylant; sister, Lisa Ann Patterson.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny L Corum; mother, Patricia Pylant; son, William Lee Corum; stepsons, Michael, Kevin and Marcus Corum; grandchildren, Hayley Jade Corum, Bryant Rich Corum and Avery Cash Corum; brothers and sisters, Belinda Denise Sayer (Kenny), Clifton Carl “Sport” Pylant, Danny and Donny Newman, and numerous nieces and nephews.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented