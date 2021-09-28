LUTTS, TENNESSEE — Mrs. Donna Kay Condrey Wright was born October 18, 1952 in Florence, AL to the union of the late Clifford Dee and Tera Elease Milligan Condrey. She was united in marriage to James Larry Wright on August 18, 1973. Most of her working life, she was a devoted homemaker, but can be fondly remembered when she was working at Tia’s Florist, cooking at Pinhook School and when she owned and operated Kay’s Flower Basket. Before making the move to Lutts, TN she called Waterloo, AL home. Mrs. Wright was a member of Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ in Florence. Mrs. Wright departed this life on September 27, 2021 at her home in Lutts, Tennessee at the age of 68 Years, 11 Months and 9 Days.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, James Larry Wright of Lutts, TN; a daughter, Kristy Wright (George) of Florence, AL; a grandson, Hunter Keeton (Makayla) of Cypress Inn, TN; two brothers, Fred and Jerry Condrey, both of Florence, AL; two sisters, Pat Lovelace of Rogersville, AL, Peggy Moore (Frank) of Memphis, TN.
In addition to her parents, Mrs Wright was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruth Ann Frazier, Clara Condrey, Virginia Condrey; and a brother, Randy Condrey.
Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 12:30 until service time at 3:00 PM at Morrison Funeral Home, Central, AL.
Services will be held on Wednesday September 29, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Morrison Funeral Home in Central, Alabama, with Nolan Burns and Wayne Woods officiating. Burial will follow in the Balentine Cemetery in Lutts, Tennessee with Shackelford Funeral Directors assisting the family.
