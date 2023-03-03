FLORENCE — Donna Kay Dixon Woods, 70, died February 26, 2023. Public viewing will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church, Florence. Mrs. Woods will lie in repose one hour before the funeral. Burial will be in Simmons Cemetery, Florence.

