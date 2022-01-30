FLORENCE — Donna Kay Nobles, 63, died January 24, 2022. Visitation was Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will be today at noon in the chapel. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Dwight Nobles. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

