RUSSELLVILLE — Donna Kay Sherrod Durham, 57, of Russellville, AL, passed away Sunday afternoon February 6th, 2022 at Russellville Hospital. She was born April 5th, 1964 in Florence, AL to Larry Ellis Sherrod and Doris Cooper Sherrod.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Sherrod and her “Perfect Dream Child Angel” Natalie Grace Durham.
Left to grieve her far too soon, she is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mike Durham; mother, Doris Sherrod; and several aunts and cousins.
Donna graduated from Coffee High School in Florence. She briefly attended college at Jacksonville State University before completing the majority of her studies at UNA, where she graduated with honors in 1988. Donna was a current member of North Highlands Church of Christ in Russellville and originally a member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ in Florence where she was baptized and later married. In addition, she served as a Pre-School and Kindergarten Sunday School teacher there where she was affectionately known as “Miss Donna.”
After relocating from Winfield, AL to Russellville, Donna began work at Walmart Vision Center where she achieved her ABO/NCLE Accreditation as a Certified Optician/Technician. At the time she was the first to accomplish both of these achievements with Walmart in North Alabama.
Donna enjoyed walking, running, competitions, traveling and horseback riding and competitions in her youth with her Tennessee Walker “Dan.”
She had an infectious smile and a genuine kindness. All who truly knew her really loved her. She will be greatly missed by many.
Visitation will be today, February 9th, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Justin Pannell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Haynes, Stephen Hyde, Mike Hawkins, Brad Hall, Andy Clark, and James Davis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented