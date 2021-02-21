WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Donna Lou Griffin Risner, 70, died February 18, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 11 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of David Risner.

