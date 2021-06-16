FLORENCE — Donna Lynn Biffle-Phipps, age 63, of Florence, Alabama, passed away at North Alabama Medical Center, June 13, 2021. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home and visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Inez McGee; husband, James Phipps; and sister, Angie Ratterree.
Survivors include her children, Michael Kilpatrick (Ashley), Anna McMullan, Amanda Brewer (Blake), and Amy Hyde (Trevor); siblings, Debbie Wilemon, Bobby McGee, Tim McGee and Danny McGee; grandchildren, Landin Brewer, Isla Brewer, Norah McMullan and August Hyde.
Riding motorcycles and spending time on the water were some of Donna’s favorite hobbies. Her favorite thing to do was spending time with Bobo’s Babies. She enjoyed reading and working puzzles and was a longtime member of the women’s chapter at the Florence Moose Lodge.
