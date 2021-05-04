MOULTON — Donna Lynn King, 59, died May 2, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Morris Chapel Cemetery. Donna was the mother of four children.

