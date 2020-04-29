MUSCLE SHOALS — Donna Marie Vess May, 60, of Muscle Shoals, passed away April 25, 2020. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Leighton, Alabama.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, L.A. and Linda (Hand) McDougal and Ed and Maude (Kiser) Vess.
She is survived by her parents, Harold and Mamie (McDougal) Vess; son, Jeremy May and granddaughter, Ashlyn May; son, Sean May, granddaughter, Emily May, and grandson, Sean May Jr.; daughter, Neoshia “Nikki” Goldman, son-in-law, Matt Goldman, and grandsons, Logan and Alex Goldman; siblings, Rhonda Blackburn (Josh Tippett) and Tony Vess (Detra Bonner); and numerous loving nieces and nephews; children’s father, Greg May; and best friend, Brian Schweighardt.
Donna will be remembered as a loving and beloved woman. She felt life deeply, both the joy and pain, and her presence made every space feel more alive. Her heart had a soft spot for all children, and she adored the little ones in her life. Her smile and affection could lift any mood, and she shared both generously with family and friends. She had a gift for creating meaning and memories from the humblest things. With Donna, every field of clover, every starry night, and every sea shell was a possibility for something magical. The world is a little dimmer without her.
We are grateful to the Keller Home Care, and to the staff at Helen Keller Hospital, especially the ICU, for the warmth and compassion shown to Donna and to our family.
We will plan a celebration fitting the love we feel for Donna once we can gather safely again.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
