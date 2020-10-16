MUSCLE SHOALS — Donna Martin, 80, of Muscle Shoals passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Visitation will be today, October 16, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A graveside service for her will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. with burial following in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles Martin; sons, Cam Martin, Carey Martin (Claire), and Craig Martin (Sabrina); grandchildren, Cindy Hopper, Cymber Hubbard, Ashley Blankenship, Chas Martin, David Martin, Andrew Martin, and William Martin; greatgrandchildren, Mackenzi Hopper, Elizabeth Hopper, Lena Hopper, and J.T. Hubbard; and brother, Auburn Powers.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
