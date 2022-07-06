FLORENCE — Donna McGee age 61, of Florence, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022.

A memorial service will be Thursday, July 7th at 11:00 am at Williams Funeral Home of Florence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cordis and Evelyn Clemmons; and daughter, Tambra McGee.

Survivors are her husband, Roger McGee; daughter, Chappell Barker (Kenny); son, Brady McGee; sister, Rhonda Clemmons; brother, Bill Clemmons.

She was baptized and was a Christian.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for funeral expenses at Williams Funeral Home.

You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.