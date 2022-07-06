FLORENCE — Donna McGee age 61, of Florence, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022.
A memorial service will be Thursday, July 7th at 11:00 am at Williams Funeral Home of Florence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cordis and Evelyn Clemmons; and daughter, Tambra McGee.
Survivors are her husband, Roger McGee; daughter, Chappell Barker (Kenny); son, Brady McGee; sister, Rhonda Clemmons; brother, Bill Clemmons.
She was baptized and was a Christian.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for funeral expenses at Williams Funeral Home.
You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
