LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Donna June Newton, 61, died September 3, 2023. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery. She was a long-time employee of Hardee’s in Loretto.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you