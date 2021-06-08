LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Donna Rae Eddy, 83, died June 5, 2021. Visitation will be today from 12 to 2 p.m. at Liberty Grove Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Pettus Cemetery. She was a member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church. Loretto Memorial Chapel is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.