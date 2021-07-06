FLORENCE — Donna Renae Hall, 64 of Florence, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, after an extended illness. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Congregational Church.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery. Darryl Whitehead will be officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her husbands, Trent English and Jerry Hall; parents, Charles and Mary Whitehead; and brother, Gregory Lowell Whitehead. She is survived by her son, Todd English (Gloria), Florence; brother, Darryl Whitehead (Suzy), Phil Campbell; sister, Deborah Love (Lloyd), Florence; grandchildren, Katti Benish, Britney Benish, Dustin Sprayberry, and Laura Hemphill (Talon); great grandchildren, Emma Conard, Bethany Benish, and Oliver Lee Hemphill; aunt, Thanna Lawson; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Ricky Parrish.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
