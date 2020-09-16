GADSDEN

Donna Renee Ball, 51, died September 13, 2020. A private graveside service will be on Saturday at Addison Church of God Cemetery. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family. Donna was the sister of Jennifer Crow.

