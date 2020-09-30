FLORENCE — Ms. Donna Renee Smith passed away peacefully on September 26 at 5:25 p.m. at the age of Fifty Seven Years and Five Months.
Ms. Smith is preceded in death by her mother, Pearlie Mae Lindsey; father, Arthur Lee Smith, Jr.; and dear friend, Elvadean Lemay.
Donna will be lovingly remembered by her siblings Debra Carrouth, Clyde Sizemore, Roy Sizemore, and Wayne Sizemore; and her nieces and nephews: Todd, Courtney, Allison, Angie, Shanna, Brent, and Jason.
She will also be lovingly remembered by her closest friends and extended family: Darlene Trotti, Patty Wilson, Paula Redding, Shelia Wilingham, Michelle Griggs, Carol Stockton, and Burns Gilbert.
Donna loved as she wished, and she never compromised! She will be greatly missed.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
