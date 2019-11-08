WEST POINT, MISSISSIPPI
Donna Smith Harris died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 6th after a fierce battle with cancer at the age of 58. She was born on July 22, 1961 in Florence, AL to the late George Anderson Smith and Eva Whitlock Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Edgar West Harris of West Point, MS; three children, William Anderson Harris (Brandi) of Bossier City, LA., Kelly Harris Clark (Steve) of Crawford, MS, Taylor West Harris of West Point, MS; two grand-children, Bailee Harris and Sadie Harris of Bossier City, LA.
A Memorial Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church in West Point, MS with Rev. Dale Funderburg officiating. Visitation will be Sunday at 2 p.m.-3 p.m. at the church. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of West Point 134 E Broad St. West Point, MS 39773.
