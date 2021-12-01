KILLEN
Donna Ann Cooper Smith, 82, of Killen, went to be with God on November 30, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. She was a faithful member of Brookhill Church of Christ and supported numerous Christian missionaries. Mrs. Smith attended Mars Hill School and graduated from Northwest Alabama State College. In the 1970s, she was instrumental in forming off Campus College classes. For many years, Donna ran a formal wear business, “Dallas Direct” with her daughter, Donna Lynn. “Granny” was an avid antique collector that loved competing in Jeopardy with her family. She was a proud Christian woman who knew a lot about the Bible and wanted to teach others. Donna cherished her family, church family, and friends.
Survivors include, son, Dennis Smith (Lenie) of Killen; daughters, Sharron Gray of Killen and Donna Goodwin (Danny) of Rogersville; sister, Leona Johnson; grandchildren, Sonya Key, Justin Goodwin, David Gray, Ashley Shelton, Austin Goodwin, Amber Clemmons, Spencer Gray, and Madison Smith; nine great grandchildren.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Billy Ray Smith; parents, Andrew D. Cooper and Dora Lee Myrick Cooper; brothers, Hagan Lee Cooper, James D. (Pete) Cooper, and Reeder (Bud) Cooper.
There will be a Graveside Service for Donna on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Antioch Cemetery with Paul Sheehan officiating. Burial will then follow in Antioch Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
