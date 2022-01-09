TRINITY — Donna Kay Thrasher Underwood, 62, passed away Thursday January 6, 2022. Visitation will be from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., today at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on January 10, 2022 at the funeral home, with burial in Midway Memorial Gardens Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Wilburn Underwood.

