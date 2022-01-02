PALM COAST, FLORIDA — Donnie C. Pounders, of Palm Coast, Florida, died on December 13th, 2021 at the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fl. at the age of 68. At the end, his wife and lifelong friends were beside him. A celebration of his life will be held in Florence, AL in 2022.
A graduate of Bradshaw High School and North Texas State University, Donnie was employed with the Dallas, Texas Fire Department for 16 years. He was beloved by his fellow firefighters for his courage and gregarious personality. He was an experienced civilian pilot and left the Dallas Fire Department to become a commercial pilot with Northwest Airlines. After Northwest, Donnie’s passion for aviation continued throughout his life as he piloted his personal aircraft. Donnie was a fearless, thrill-seeker who liked to think “outside the box”. He had numerous entrepreneurial ventures including: a credit card processing company; a moving and storage business; and a nationwide trucking company. He was a generous and warm-hearted man whose enthusiasm and humor made him friends wherever he went.
Donnie had many passions and interests. He loved college football, the Dallas Cowboys, golf, snow skiing, and most of all, flying his Beechcraft Bonanza. Spending time with his friends and family brought him the greatest joy.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Townley Pounders Sr. and Shirley Costena Penney Pounders and by his sister, Shirley Patricia Pounders, all of Florence, AL.
Donnie is survived by his wife of 23 years, Wendy Ruth LeBeau of Palm Coast, FL; brother, Harold Townley Pounders Jr. (Heylly) of Granada, Nicaragua; sister, Margaret “Peggy” Jean Pounders Megar (James) of Florence, Al., nephews, Harold “Trey” Townley Pounders III (Lynne) of Atlanta, GA; Matthew Roberts Megar of Las Vegas, NV; Roman Mobley Pounders of Charlotte, NC.; and Daniel James Pounders of Granada, Nicaragua; nieces, Katherine Ann Megar Wright (Johnny) of Florence, AL; Ella Grace Pounders of Charlotte, NC; and Viviana Pounders of Granada, Nicaragua; first cousins, Penney Long Roberts of Florence, AL; Mitzi Long Cerjan of Jackson Heights, NY; and John Pomfret Long of Lynchburg, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017.
