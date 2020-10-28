TOWN CREEK — Donnie Cross, 65, died October 26, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 4 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. He was the son of the late Garnett and Betty Cross.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.