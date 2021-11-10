BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Donnie Doyle Sparks, 67, died November 8, 2021. Services will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be in New Bethel Cemetery.

