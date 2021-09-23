ROGERSVILLE — Donnie Irvin McCafferty, 74, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Athens-Limestone Hospital. He was retired from Browns Ferry with the Laborer Local No. 366. He was involved in the VFW, Rogersville and enjoyed gardening, working on cars and helping everyone in the neighborhood.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ruth McCafferty and son, Matt McCafferty. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Brenda McCafferty; daughters, Donna Kay (Brent) Roberson and Kathy (Tony) Harvey; grandchildren, Will Oglesby, Katie Oglesby, Carson Parker and Kinley Parker; brother, Tommy McCafferty and sister, Bonnie (Ricky) McCrary; numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Sunday, September 26th from 1-2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Miller Cemetery with military honors. Terry Herston will be officiating. Pallbearers will be John Chandler, Robert Gibbs, Jimmy Roberson, Joe McCafferty, Phillip Cosby, Michael Cosby, Phillip Newton and Mike Lilly.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. McCafferty’s family.
