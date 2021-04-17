VINA — Donnie L. George, 64, died April 15, 2021. Services are 4 p.m. Monday, at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Visitation ia 6-9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial is in Old Line Cemetery, Hodges. He worked at Tiffin Motor Homes for forty years.

