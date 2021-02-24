FLORENCE — Donnie Lance White, age 51, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Visitation will be today, February 24th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will be Thursday, February 25th at 12:00 noon in the chapel with Brother Jerry Balentine officiating. Burial will be in Barkley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ricky Moore, Randal White, Jamie White, Jerry White, Clint White, and Jeremy Twisdale.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don White; mother, Shelia White; brother, Troy Don White; sister, Tina White.
Survivors are his sister, Teresa Moore (Ricky); brother, Clint White; children, Jeremy Twisdale and Kayla Keeton; grandchildren, Kayland Elkins, Montavious Lopez, and Maci Spoon. Donnie will be loved and missed by all who knew him! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bank Independent.
