FLORENCE — Donnie Ray Miller, 51, died March 7, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at noon in the chapel. He was the father of Bailey Miller. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.