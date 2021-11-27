IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Donnie Ray Purser, 48, died November 24, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donnie is survived by his wife, Vickie Purser.

