ROGERSVILLE — Donnie Royce Putman, 76, died March 5, 2023. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. at the church with burial in the church cemetery. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.

