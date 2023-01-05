F.1.5.23 Donnie Williams.jpg

FLORENCE — Dec. 23, 1964 - Jan. 2, 2023 — Donnie Wayne Williams, 58, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6th 6-8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence.

