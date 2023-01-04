FLORENCE

Donnie Wayne Williams, 58, died January 2, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Burial will be private. He was the father of Ashley Mitchell and Amanda Hester.

