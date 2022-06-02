LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Donny Gene Myrick, 66, left us for his heavenly home on Sunday, May 29th, 2022. He was at home surrounded by family and friends. He was a loved Daddy, PawPaw, brother, uncle, and true friend. Visitation will be today, June 2nd at Loretto Memorial Chapel from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. The service will immediately follow. Brother Miles Stutts will officiate. A memorial service will take place in the future at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Known by his friends as Boney, he could be seen driving the “Red Goose”, on a four-wheeler, tinkering around on his projects or “fiddle-farting” in the yard planting flowers. He always had a helping hand ready for his friends.
Donny was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Lillie Mae Peden Myrick; infant daughter, Mary Leneece Myrick; sisters, Mary Sue Wooden and Dianne Thompson; brother, John Jr Myrick.
Donny is survived by his special life partner, Jana Beasley Myric; daughter, LeShaye Myrick Edgar (Ben); grandchildren, Mason Wallace, Ella Edgar, and Benjamin Edgar Jr.; brothers, Jimmy Myrick (Marie), Bobby Myrick (Susan); sister, Janice Ferguson (Ken); special niece, Connie Sue Moore; his fur babies, Marley (Dancer) and Mokey Bear along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Hall, Tommy Wooden, Rod Peden, Wayne Hughes, Sean Kilpatrick, Mitch Crowson, Denny Tank, Gary Tank, and Robert Thigpen.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ben Edgar, Mason Wallace, Benjamin Edgar Jr, W.O. Springer, Jr, Paul Bullion, Travis “Delmar” Bobo, Ricky “Marlboro” Forsythe, and Brian Lindsey.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Drs and nurses at Maury Regional Hospital, Dr Kizer and staff, and also the special nurses Melina and Amanda of Compassus Hospice care, and also to the Greenhill community for your outpour of love and prayers.
Daddy, PawPaw- you will be terribly missed. We love you. Loretto Memorial Chapel will be assisting the family.
Commented