MUSCLE SHOALS — Donny Ray Amos, 64, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Frank Richey and Gerald Ricketts will be officiating. Burial will be in Bethsaida Baptist Church Cemetery.
He was a member and preached for 40 years in the Church of Christ. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gail Moland Amos; brother, David Amos; maternal grandparents, Emmie and Fernander Moland; and paternal grandparents, Myrtle and John Amos.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janice Amos; father, Billy Amos; sons, Scotty Amos (Lesley), Rory Amos (Jessica), and Josh Amos (Danielle); daughter, Amanda Benard (Chris); sister, Debra Norwood (Bobby); grandchildren, Christopher, Tyler, Reagan, David, Addison, Marshall, Noah, Konner, and Branlee.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Amos, Tyler Amos, Noah Capelton, David Amos, Konner Capelton, Bryan Vandiver, Larry Montgomery, Gary Montgomery, and Ryan Bain.
Special thanks to the family and friends for all of your loving support, care, and many prayers offered over the years to our family during dad’s illness.
