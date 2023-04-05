ROGERSVILLE — Dora Grisham, 88, died April 3, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral will follow in the chapel. Burial will be in Harvey Cemetery. She was a member of Whitehead Baptist Church.

