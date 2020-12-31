MUSCLE SHOALS — Dora Jane Smith, 71, died December 26, 2020. Public viewing will be Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Graveside service will be Sunday at 12 p.m. at Cave Springs M.B. Church Cemetery, Muscle Shoals.

