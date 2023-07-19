MUSCLE SHOALS — Dora Jean King Vinson, 79, die July 14, 2023. Public viewing will be Thursday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton. Ms. Vinson will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Mt. New Home Cemetery, Leighton.

