MUSCLE SHOALS — Dora Jean King Vinson, 79, die July 14, 2023. Public viewing will be Thursday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton. Ms. Vinson will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Mt. New Home Cemetery, Leighton.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
