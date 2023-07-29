TUSCUMBIA — Dora Luisa Saya, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on July 24th at the age of 95. Her birthplace was the town of El Seibo in the Dominican Republic, where she married Basilio Saya, and daughter Rosario was born. In 1962 she emigrated to the United States, realizing a lifelong dream. The family settled in New York City - the place Dora came to love and consider home - and grew to four when she gave birth to daughter Ana.

