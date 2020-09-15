CHEROKEE — Dora Rikard Melton, age 98, of Cherokee went to be with her Lord on September 14 at 12:15 p.m.
The visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Buddy Dover and Brother George Lee will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Mike Thompson, Ray Morris, Austin Thompson, Andrew Morris, Mike Melton and Tim McNatt.
Dora was born and lived in the Mount Hester community most of her life. She was an active member of Mount Hester Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She and her husband, J.B. worked side by side serving the surrounding communities from their country grocery store. Dora was a dedicated volunteer at Helen Keller Hospital for 17 years.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, J.B. Melton and Austin Melton; her parents, Maggie and Lonnie Rikard; brother, O’Ryan Rikard; and sisters, Dimple Pilgrim, Goldie Bone, and Sybil Heicklbeck.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Ann Bolding (Andy); granddaughters, Angela Thompson (Mike) and Alisa Morris (Ray); and great-grandchildren, Erin, Austin, Colin, and Lauren Thompson as well as Andrew, Elliott, Isaiah and Olivia Anne Morris.
We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, Dr. Jack McLendon and the nurses and staff at Helen Keller Hospital for the excellent care she has been given.
Memorials may be made to Anchored in Truth ministries or a favorite charity.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
