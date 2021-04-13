SHEFFIELD — Dorcas Kahiwa “Auntie Doggie” DeTeso, 91, of Sheffield, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021. She was a native of Molokai, Hawaii, born, May 20, 1929 to the late Caesar and Clara Brito. She attended Wesley Memorial Methodist Church.
“Auntie Doggie” was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, auntie, and friend who will be greatly missed. “We love you!”
She is survived by her twin sister, Edythe Prestage and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
There will be a private, family memorial service at a later date.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented