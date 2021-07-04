WATERLOO — Doris Ann Frazier, 87 of Waterloo, died Friday, July 2, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, July 5, 2021 from 1:00-2:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, in Central Heights/Florence, with the funeral service following in the funeral home chapel. Wayne Barrier will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery.
Doris was loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Stewartsville Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Frazier; son, Charles Frazier; grandson, Scott Faulkner Frazier; sister, Jean Allen; and brothers, Adam, Ronnie, and Charles Green.
Doris is survived by her son, Paul Frazier (Letha); daughter-in-law, Glenda Frazier; grandchildren, Misty Francis (Josh), Wesley Frazier (Kellie), and Michael Frazier; great grandchildren, Olivia, Lexi, Alexis, and Savannah; and brother, Bill Green.
Pallbearers are Michael Frazier, Wesley Frazier, Josh Francis, Michael Brown, Larry Brown, and Freddie Fell.
Honorary pallbearers are the men of Stewartsville Church of Christ and Ernest Burgess.
The family expresses special thanks to all the staff of Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home, especially Rose Mitchell for all the love and care of Doris.
