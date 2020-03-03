FLORENCE — Doris Ann Pitts passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Her visitation will today, March 3, 2020 from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral will follow at 2:00 P.M in the funeral home chapel with Brother Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will be Pine Hill Cemetery.
Doris was one of 15 brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Louise Burch; son, Johnny Pitts.
Mrs. Pitts is survived by her children, Diane Vaughn (Keith), Billy Joe Pitts and Marilyn Lisby; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brian Vaughn, Kolby Vaughn, Mike Tank, Larry Clemons and Gerry Green.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented