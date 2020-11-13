KILLEN — Doris Ann Tunnell “Mammy,” 84, died October 30, 2020. A graveside service will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Center Star Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Gene “Pepper” Tunnell. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.

