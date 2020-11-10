KILLEN — Doris Ann Tunnell, “Mammy,” age 84, of Killen, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. A graveside service will be Saturday, November 14th at 12:00 p.m. at Center Star Cemetery with Brother Ronnie Jones and Brother Ashley Pettus officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Marie Prince. Doris was a member First Baptist Church of Center Star.
Survivors are her husband, Gene “Pepper” Tunnell; sons, Dennis Robertson and Randall Montgomery (Mary); grandson, Bradley Montgomery; granddaughter, Christian Hillis (Jacob); and great-grandchildren, Easton and Hayden.
Memorials may be made to Center Star Fire and Rescue Department. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
