TUSCUMBIA
Doris Ann Vandiver Kurek, 79, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. Her visitation will be Thursday, July 1, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Her funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Rod Stanski officiating. Interment will be in Shaw Cemetery, Leighton.
Doris loved reading, shopping, and chocolate covered cherries. Her loyal dog, PeeWee, held a special place in her heart. She was tough and a hard worker, always taking care of others before herself. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Kurek; mother, Virginia Vandiver; father, Olen Vandiver; and brother, Wayne Vandiver.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Linda Hessenberger (John), Mendota, IL, and Teresa Barrett, Tuscumbia; brother, Doug Vandiver, Muscle Shoals; sisters, Betty Green, Tuscumbia, and Louise Liles, Waynesboro, TN; grandchildren, Dalton Gross, Zeke Hessenberger, Phalen Hessenberger, Makayla Johnson, Arielle Gross, Alexia Gross, Haleigh Gross, and Preston Barrett; great-granddaughter, Ophelia Bronski; and her dog, PeeWee.
Pallbearers are Jayden Nichols, Zeke Hessenberger, Phalen Hessenberger, Chad Collier, Dalton Gross, and Peyton Channing.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented